I'm usually not a love story kind of person: Diana Penty

Diana Penty, who will next be seen in the romantic drama film 'Shiddat', says she is usually not a love story kind of person.

Published: 22nd June 2020 06:07 PM

Bollywood actress Diana Penty

Bollywood actress Diana Penty (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Diana Penty, who will next be seen in the romantic drama film "Shiddat", says she is usually not a "love story kind of person".

Talking about her next film. Diana told IANS: "'Shiddat' is a beautiful story of love and the strong bonds between people. It is pure and intense and also very relatable. I am usually not a love story kind of person, but when I heard the script, it moved me a lot."

"Shiddat" features Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal along with Diana, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, will reportedly have two parallel tracks, focusing on the journey of two couples. While Radhika stars opposite Sunny, Diana pairs up with Mohit.

"It has been a pleasure working with Mohit, Radhika and Sunny -- all such talented artists -- as well as Kunal (Deshmukh) who has done a great job bringing this story to life," she said.

Diana Penty
