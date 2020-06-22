STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manisha Koirala mulls over Nepal's future, faces Twitter flak

Nepalese origin Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala is facing social media flak after she took to Twitter to express concern over her country.

Published: 22nd June 2020 08:18 PM

Actress Manisha Koirala

Actress Manisha Koirala (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Nepalese origin Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala is facing social media flak after she took to Twitter to express concern over her country on Monday.

"Territorial sovereignty + political sovereignty + economical sovereignty sovereign state !! Let's mull over this!" tweeted Manisha Koirala.

"I was simply mulling over where Nepal stands today n where it's heading in future, on these fronts.. we kinda know the past .. not saying it's either good or bad.. just mulling.." she wrote in a separate tweet.

The actress faced criticism for her statement from the Twitterati. A user said: "Nepal is soon going to turn into China's colony."

Some uncouth users asked her to pack her bags and leave India. A user even accused her of being "ungrateful" towards India where she has worked all her life.

After a while, the actress shared another tweet, requesting everyone not to be disrespectful.

"A heartfelt request please let's not be aggressive and disrespectful..we are in this situation together..our respective Gov's will resolve the issue. In the meantime we can be civil. I remain hopeful," she wrote.

