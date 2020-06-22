Manoj Bajpayee’s 'Bhonsle' to be out on SonyLIV on June 26

By Express News Service

Devashish Makhija’s long-delayed film Bhonsle will be released on SonyLIV on June 26. Set in Mumbai, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee as a terminally-ill Maharashtrian cop who tries to protect a migrant girl and her brother from a local politician.

Bhonsle premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2018. It was also screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and the 2019 International Film Festival Rotterdam.



The film picked up two awards at the Asian Film Festival Barcelona and a Best Actor award for Manoj at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Bhonsle is co-produced by Manoj Bajpayee Productions, Golden Ratio Films and Promodome Motion Pictures.



The cast includes Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajendra Sisadkar and Virat Vaibhav. Devasish has directed the feature films Oonga and Aaji.



He had previously worked with Manoj on the short film Taandav (2016).