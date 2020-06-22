STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Radhika Apte's directorial debut film 'The Sleepwalkers' wins award at international fest

The short film has been written and directed by Radhika Apte, and is centred on the subject of sleepwalking.

Published: 22nd June 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte (Photo | Radhika Apte Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Radhika Apte's first film as a director, the short film "The Sleepwalkers", has been declared 'The Best Midnight Short Award' at Palms Spring International Short Fest that was held online this year.

"Thank you!! @psfilmfest we are so thrilled to have won the Best Midnight Short at the Palm Spring Festival !!! #Repost @psfilmfest with @get_repost··· The winner of the Best Midnight Short Award is. "The Sleepwalkers"! Congratulations!," she posted on her social media.

In a recent interview with IANS, Radhika said: "I enjoyed the process (of direction) a lot. I am excited because, hopefully, people can watch it soon. I hope I get to do more work as a director, maybe, let's see!"

The short film, starring Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah, has been written and directed by Radhika, and is centred on the subject of sleepwalking.

On why she took up such a subject, she had said: "What the film is about does not really come across in the trailer, so I can't really give it away. I started diving last year and that's where I got the idea."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Radhika Apte The Sleepwalkers
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp