Radhika Apte's directorial debut film 'The Sleepwalkers' wins award at international fest

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Radhika Apte's first film as a director, the short film "The Sleepwalkers", has been declared 'The Best Midnight Short Award' at Palms Spring International Short Fest that was held online this year.

"Thank you!! @psfilmfest we are so thrilled to have won the Best Midnight Short at the Palm Spring Festival !!! #Repost @psfilmfest with @get_repost··· The winner of the Best Midnight Short Award is . "The Sleepwalkers"! Congratulations!," she posted on her social media.

In a recent interview with IANS, Radhika said: "I enjoyed the process (of direction) a lot. I am excited because, hopefully, people can watch it soon. I hope I get to do more work as a director, maybe, let's see!"

The short film, starring Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah, has been written and directed by Radhika, and is centred on the subject of sleepwalking.

On why she took up such a subject, she had said: "What the film is about does not really come across in the trailer, so I can't really give it away. I started diving last year and that's where I got the idea."