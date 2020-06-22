Shahid Kapoor says 'Kabir Singh' was an emotional arc

By IANS

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor scored a huge blockbuster with Sandeep Reddy Vangas film "Kabir Singh", which released on June 21 last year, and the actor says it was not just a movie to him but an emotional arc that was raw, bare and fearless.

"Kabir Singh" was a remake of the Telugu film "Arjun Reddy" and also features Kiara Advani. Shahid played Kabir Singh, an alcoholic surgeon who spirals into self-destruction when his lady love Preeti gets married to someone else. He then seeks temporary solace in a film actress named Jia. The story is influenced by Sarat Chandra's immortal "Devdas" that has been filmed multiple times in Bollywood.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he shared a motley of photographs from the film and the set.

"To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!" he wrote.

He added: "In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart."

Shahid said that the film will always be special to him and credited the film's cast and crew.

"Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe."

Kiara too shared a few photographs on her Instagram and wrote: "Dear Kabir Singh, Happy anniversary! Love always, Preeti."

"Kabir Singh" is primarily continues to be remembered for its music. The film's songs such as "Bekhayali", and "Tujhe kitna chahne lage hum" still resonate among Bollywood musiclovers.