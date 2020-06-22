STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonam Kapoor attributes her 'privilege' to 'karma', netizens give lesson on 'casteism'

Reacting to Sonam's Father's Day post saying she was proud of her dad, netizens said associating one's 'privilege' with 'karma' is flawed

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo | Facebook)

On Father's Day, Sonam Kapoor, responded to the 'outsider vs insider' debate following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput by acknowledging her 'privilege' as a star child and wrote that "it is Karma" that decides where and to whom she was born. 

Netizens soon called the tweet out to be 'casteist', saying that associating one's 'privilege' with 'karma' is flawed.

Coming from a family of Bollywood producers and actors, she and her father Anil Kapoor and producer sister Rhea received a lot of flak online which she shared on her social media account.

She added the slew of hatred-filled comments she received online would be reported to authorities.

The "Neerja" actor on Twitter said that she is proud to be the daughter of Anil Kapoor.

"Today on Father's Day I'd like to say one more thing, yes I'm my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I'm privileged.  "That's not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I'm born and to whom I'm born. I'm proud. To be his daughter," she wrote.

Netizens pointed out that the tweet was "problematic" and that "Karma" is irrelevant in the conversation.

One of the comments from a Twitter user garnered up to 6,400 likes. 

Sonam also faced a lot of backlash for some of her earlier tweets about her position in life because of her "Karma" and that the people who are "spouting hate" are just suffering "Karma". 

Another user pointed out, "Its such a revolting, arrogant and elitist tweet. Sonam is justifying systemic structures of oppression and inequality within society & attributing it all to 'karma'. Essentially Sonam's though pattern is that poor deserve to be poor & that the rich are deserving."

One user mentions how the usage of 'karma' gives the tweet casteist undertones. 

Artist Priyanka Paul wrote on Twitter that the argument was something "Brahmins say to justify their social status.The caste system is upheld, by this principle of Karma & twice born cooked up bs stories. Nothing you get in life is bcs of some magical karma system. It’s because of different systems in place and consequences of actions." 

Another user @HibaBeg wrote, "Why did this go from sweet to demeaning so fast? Happy for you that you were born with that privilege, but what is “my karma”? So others had “bad karma” to have been born without money & privilege?"

