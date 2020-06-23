STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amrish Puri was the best choice for 'Mogambo': Boney Kapoor

Producer Boney Kapoor has remembered legendary actor Amrish Puri on his 88th birth anniversary.

Published: 23rd June 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Later Bollywood actor Amrish Puri

Later Bollywood actor Amrish Puri

By Express News Service

Producer Boney Kapoor has remembered legendary actor Amrish Puri on his 88th birth anniversary. Amrish Puri had played the iconic villain Mogambo in Mr India and also starred in an earlier film, Hum Paanch, both produced by Boney Kapoor.

“That was the time when Pran sahab and Premnath ji were top-rated villains, and also taken in prominent character roles. Amrish ji was working in theatre at that time and though he had done some very good films with the likes of Shyam Benegal where he was appreciated a lot, he had not got his due in the industry,” says Kapoor.

Interestingly, Amrish Puri was signed for Rs 40,000 for Hum Paanch and Kapoor had promised him Rs 10,000 as bonus if the film succeeded. Eventually the film became a hit and Puri got Rs 50,000 as fee.

“For the film Hum Paanch, Amrish ji understood the nuances of the character from Bapu (director) and also added his improvisation for the look. The red shawl that he wore was from the film Ponga Pandit. The picture of the sun on the shawl was symbolic of power that he thought would add to the character of a zamindaar,” he says, adding, “while Hum Paanch was being shot, I told him that his fee would be Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh post the film.”  

When it came to casting for Mogambo in Mr. India, the makers wanted a new villain who could become cult after this character like Amjad Khan in Sholay or Kulbhushan Kharbanda in Shaan.

The auditions were done for two months and few of the most popular artists known for playing villains also approached the makers but they couldn’t find their Mogambo. Producer Boney Kapoor, writer Javed Akhtar and director Shekhar Kapoor then agreed that no one can play the character better than Amrish Puri. The rest, as they say, is history.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boney Kapoor Amrish Puri
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp