Eight years on, Gangs of Wasseypur more than just another memory for cast, crew and fans

On the eighth anniversary of Gangs of Wasseypur's release, fans and those who were part of the film took to Twitter to express their love for it all over again

'Gangs of Wasseypur' movie poster.

'Gangs of Wasseypur' movie poster. (Photo | Twitter)

The only Indian film to feature in “The Guardian” list of the 100 best films of the 21st century, Gangs of Wasseypur holds cult status.

Many of the cast and crew beginning with the director Anurag Kashyap and actors Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, 'Paatal Lok' fame Jaideep Ahlawat and Reema Sen have become inextricably identified with the film.

The two-part film released in 2012 is based on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, involving politics, gangs and a power struggle.

On the eighth anniversary of the film's release, the cast, crew and fans took to Twitter to express their love for it all over again.

Here's what they had to say:

For years to come, the gangs will be remembered.

