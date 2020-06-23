Eight years on, Gangs of Wasseypur more than just another memory for cast, crew and fans

By Online Desk

The only Indian film to feature in “The Guardian” list of the 100 best films of the 21st century, Gangs of Wasseypur holds cult status.

Many of the cast and crew beginning with the director Anurag Kashyap and actors Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, 'Paatal Lok' fame Jaideep Ahlawat and Reema Sen have become inextricably identified with the film.

The two-part film released in 2012 is based on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, involving politics, gangs and a power struggle.

On the eighth anniversary of the film's release, the cast, crew and fans took to Twitter to express their love for it all over again.

Here's what they had to say:

8yrs Gangs Of Wasseypur 1. A film,a scene that changed my https://t.co/sou05c0QIE yes,dreams do come https://t.co/q19SQp6T5g these dark times I’m glad I have these moments to look at.Heart full of gratitude.I know the best meant for me will happen. I trust . I surrender pic.twitter.com/E0UKp9wH6w — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 22, 2020

With all this talk of Gangs of Wasseypur .. the one person who made it possible and made it happen was Vikram Malhotra . If he wasn’t there there wouldn’t have been GOW. So thanks to him . @Abundantia_Ent . He saved us last moment. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 23, 2020

Eight years of #GangsofWasseypur. Sharing images of my essay on the film and @anuragkashyap72 - the piece was included in the booklet produced as part of the US edition of the film’s Blu-ray! pic.twitter.com/Kltnw1hhHn — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) June 23, 2020

Watched both parts back to back at the #CannesDirectorsFortnight premiere. Was blown away, by the first more than the second ; both made a great whole. https://t.co/k6D2l6Wb4p — shubhra gupta (@shubhragupta) June 23, 2020

8 years ago a little known Studio had the courage to back something off the beaten track! The rest is history. Cult is alive, kicking & how! We remain forever proud & in debt! @BajpayeeManoj @anuragkashyap72 pic.twitter.com/Jw5yvxHPnz — Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) June 22, 2020

8 years of #GangsOfWasseypur the classic which made so many of us fall in love with everything about film making especially how @anuragkashyap72 does it!

Still a favourite https://t.co/CEB0tTnXIy — Akanksha Singh (@akkutron) June 23, 2020

8 years ago today, one of the greatest films ever made released and graced our eyes. This movie was a breath of fresh air in commercial cinema dominated bollywood and revolutionized the way we looked at cinema. Words fall short to express my love for this film.#GangsOfWasseypur — Shombit Das (@shombit_das) June 21, 2020

For years to come, the gangs will be remembered.