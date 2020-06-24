STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I look for real people in actors: Anurag Kashyap on cracking the casting code

Kashyap said he also likes "the hungry stage" of a new actor as they are willing to put in all the hard work without being prompted.

Published: 24th June 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Director Anurag Kashyap looks for real people in his performers and that's his formula for getting the cast right almost always in his movies, which have introduced some of the finest actors to Hindi cinema with "Gangs of Wasseypur" being the apt example.

Kashyap said he also likes "the hungry stage" of a new actor as they are willing to put in all the hard work without being prompted.

"I need to sense the real person in my actors. The real person that exists within you is important for me. Rest I leave it to actors, they are intelligent enough to do their homework. That's how I do my casting," the director told PTI.

"You meet someone and feel 'Now, I will be able to complete my film'. I would not have made 'Ugly' if I had not met Rahul Bhat. I know that he understood the pain of failure. I told him if you don't colour your greys and also lose all muscles, I will make the film," he said.

Kashyap said that's how he gathered the cast for his Netflix film "Choked" - Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, Viineet Kumar for "Mukkabaaz" and Taapsee Pannu for "Manmarziyaan".

Kumar had in the past worked with the director on his two-part revenge saga "Gangs of Wasseypur", which turned eight this week, and anthology film "Bombay Talkies".

"I told Viineet, if you become a boxer I will make the film. When we were auditioning, Taapsee came to meet scriptwriter Kanika Dhillon and as they kept talking, I realised 'this is Rumi'."

"I offered 'Choked' to Saiyami the day I met her as I knew she will pull off the role and I had not even met Roshan but had seen him in 'Moothon'."

"Gangs of Wasseypur", which was populated with a host of characters, is known for giving recognition to many actors be it Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat, whose acting in the recent Amazon Prime Video series "Paatal Lok" was singled out for special praise.

Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was an emerging talent at that time, played the lead in the two parts of the film, often just referred by fans as simply "Wasseypur".

Kashyap also repeated his "Sacred Games" actors Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in "Choked".

While it was Deshpande's second coming after the Netflix series "Sacred Games", Subhash had also worked with him on "Raman Raghav 2.0".

Interestingly, both "Raman Raghav 2.0" and "Sacred Games" starred Siddiqui as one of the two leads. The director said he enjoys working with actors when they want to prove themselves.

"If you load them with a script and they are excited about it, they will go the extra mile themselves. All the casting in my films is good," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anurag Kashyap
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp