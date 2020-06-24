No coronavirus, she's better now: Kunal Kohli gives update on Saroj Khan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Giving an update on the health of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, filmmaker Kunal Kohli on Wednesday said that the dance maestro is doing better and does not have Covid.

Kohli said that he spoke to Khan's son and inquired about her health condition.

The 'Hum Tum' director took to Twitter to share the update with Khan's wellwishers

"Spoke to #RajuKhan just now. Son of #SarojKhan, He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless," he tweeted.

"No covid.She's better now. He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes. We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon," he added.

Khan was earlier in the day admitted to the hospital due to breathlessness.