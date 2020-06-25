STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Queer film festival in Mumbai set to go virtual

The festival will screen 100 plus films in a pre-scheduled set of programmes, along with online panel discussions, Q&As, performances and opening and closing ceremonies.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

By Express News Service

Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival has decided to take its annual outing online. KASHISH 2020 Virtual will go live from July 22-30.

"These are challenging times, and we at KASHISH love challenges. Considering the safety and well-being of everyone, this year we have decided to hold the film festival online. We are committed to bringing our LGBTQIA+ stories out to the world, as a means of healing and empowerment. The world must see us, in all our splendid colours, and the show must go on!" said Sridhar Rangayan, Festival Director, KASHISH. 

The festival will screen 100 plus films in a pre-scheduled set of programmes, along with online panel discussions, Q&As, performances and opening and closing ceremonies. Most of the films and programmes will have a pan-global viewing access, except for a few that may be geo-blocked for only India viewers.

“This is a great opportunity for the festival to use a technological platform and bring Indian queer content to international audiences, and vice versa,  For India, in a post 377 world, it is equally important for us to discuss the future evolution of the Indian LGBTQIA+ movement. KASHISH 2020 Virtual will herald a change in the way we look at queer content,” said Pallav Patankar, Director of Marketing, KASHISH.  Information about availing full-festival passes and accessing individual programmes will be set out soon on the festival website: mumbaiqueerfest.com. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival Queer film fest
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp