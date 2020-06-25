Queer film festival in Mumbai set to go virtual

By Express News Service

Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival has decided to take its annual outing online. KASHISH 2020 Virtual will go live from July 22-30.

"These are challenging times, and we at KASHISH love challenges. Considering the safety and well-being of everyone, this year we have decided to hold the film festival online. We are committed to bringing our LGBTQIA+ stories out to the world, as a means of healing and empowerment. The world must see us, in all our splendid colours, and the show must go on!" said Sridhar Rangayan, Festival Director, KASHISH.

The festival will screen 100 plus films in a pre-scheduled set of programmes, along with online panel discussions, Q&As, performances and opening and closing ceremonies. Most of the films and programmes will have a pan-global viewing access, except for a few that may be geo-blocked for only India viewers.

“This is a great opportunity for the festival to use a technological platform and bring Indian queer content to international audiences, and vice versa, For India, in a post 377 world, it is equally important for us to discuss the future evolution of the Indian LGBTQIA+ movement. KASHISH 2020 Virtual will herald a change in the way we look at queer content,” said Pallav Patankar, Director of Marketing, KASHISH. Information about availing full-festival passes and accessing individual programmes will be set out soon on the festival website: mumbaiqueerfest.com.