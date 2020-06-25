STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T-Series pulls down Atif Aslam song from YouTube after backslash from MNS over Pakistani singer

T-Series had on Saturday released Atif's version of 'Kinna Sona' track from last year's action-drama 'Marjaavaan' on their YouTube channel.

Pakistan Singer Atif Aslam (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Music label and production house T-Series on Wednesday removed a song by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam from their YouTube channel after objections from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

T-Series had on Saturday released Atif's version of "Kinna Sona" track from last year's action-drama "Marjaavaan" on their YouTube channel.

The move didn't go down well with MNS Chitrapat Sena president Ameya Khopkar who warned the production house of "major action" if it does not remove the video.

In a letter addressed to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, T-Series said the track was erroneously uploaded on their YouTube channel.

"The said song, sung by Atif Aslam, was put out on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees. He was unaware of his actions, which led to the mistake. We deeply regret this and apologise for the same.

"We assure you that the song won't release on our platform and we won't promote it either. We are taking down the song and reassure you that we won't be assisting any Pakistani singers," the letter read.

Following the Pulwama terror attack last year, MNS had asked music companies to stop working with Pakistani singers.

Pakistani actors faced similar ban in 2016 after the Uri terror strike.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" faced difficulties in its release for featuring Fawad Khan.

The film released after the director apologised and promised to never work with Pakistani actors again.

Bollywood producers have avoided working with actors from across the border after the controversy.

