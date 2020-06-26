STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Coronavirus pandemic has taught me to value life: Diana Penty

Bollywood actress Diana Penty says the COVID-19 pandemic has been natures way of telling humans to stop.

Published: 26th June 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Diana Penty

Bollywood actress Diana Penty (Photo | Diana Penty Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Diana Penty says the COVID-19 pandemic has been natures way of telling humans to stop, adding that the outbreak has taught her to value life.

"I think this pandemic has been nature's way of telling us to just stop. We were moving at a pace too fast for our own good. This time, as tough as it has been, has given me the chance to disconnect and just be," Diana told IANS.

"Most importantly it's taught me to value life, the people I love and the world around me. I'm grateful to have the things that I have, and I've learnt not to take anything for granted," she added.

Amid lockdown, Diana has come out with an initiative called The Khaki Project to extend help and support to Mumbai Police, who have been in the forefront in the city's fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the romantic drama "Shiddat", which also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Talking about the film to IANS, Diana had shared: "Shiddat' is a beautiful story of love and the strong bonds between people. It is pure and intense and also very relatable. I am usually not a love story kind of person, but when I heard the script, it moved me a lot."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Diana Penty COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp