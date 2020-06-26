STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Police brutality is a global subject now: Ananth Mahadevan

Mahadevan's film is based on the real-life story of Prabhavati Amma from Kerala, who lost her son Udayakumar due to police brutality in 2005.

Published: 26th June 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan

Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan (Photo | Ananth Mahadevan Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, whose film "Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005" is being screened at 'Marche du Film Online of 73rd Cannes Film Festival, says that the film holds more relevance in the present time than ever, considering police brutality is a global phenomenon now.

Mahadevan's film is based on the real-life story of Prabhavati Amma from Kerala, who lost her son Udayakumar due to police brutality in 2005.

Citing the example of the killing of African-American George Floyd by the police that took place in the US, Ananth said: "I think suddenly the rage against the police brutality has gone to its pick, a lot of protests are taking place worldwide. Whether it is in our country or in abroad, there are so many videos and news coverage we get to see on police brutality these days. Although it is not a new practice where innocents are brutalised by the police, the conversation around it has come into the forefront."

"On the other hands, the story of my film is also of quiet rage, and the battle of a mother who has to wait for justice to be served, for her son who died owing to police brutality."

The film features Usha Yadav as the female protagonist. It was selected for the Indian Panorama section and screened in International Film Festival in Goa last year. Usha bagged the Silver Peacock as Best Actress.

About casting Usha Yadav as his leading lady in his Marathi film, Ananth said: "Usha Yadav is a brilliant actress! In the film, she aged from the age of 25 to the age of 60 years old. With the kind of body language, expression she played the older version of the character, it is really impressive. For the rest of the characters, I cast actors from theatre because I looked for real faces."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ananth Mahadevan
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp