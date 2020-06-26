Rajkummar Rao is waiting for directors to say 'action'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao is missing work and is waiting for his director to say "action."

Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself posing alongside a mirror. The actor looks dapper in a white, blue and black striped T-shirt, paired with pants and sunglasses.

"Me and my Reflection, waiting for my directors to say ACTION," he captioned the image.

Filmmaker Farah Khan took to the comment section and said: Waiting to say ACTIONNNNNNN".

Rajukummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China". He currently has a bag full of projects such as "Ludo", "RoohiAfza" and "Chhalaang".

The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger".