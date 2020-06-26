STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber take their kids to the lake

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber spent a day at Lake Balboa in California with their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber spent a day at Lake Balboa in California with their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared that she was glad to keep her kids away from people. The actress shared a motley of pictures of herself with her family, by the lake and while boating.

"So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people :) @dirrty99 good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa!," she captioned the image.

Daniel too shared some pictures of himself by the lake and wrote: "Great afternoon at the lake - swans , ducks and boats with @sunnyleone !!!! D;)X!!!"

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

