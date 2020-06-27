BJP MP writes to Shah demanding SIT probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by a Special Investigation Team comprising officers from the CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax department.

Dubey said a "legal framework" is immediately required to "regulate the day-to-day affairs" of the film industry and to control various "illegal activities" being continued in one form or the other.

Alleging that the film industry is being controlled by people with "links to mafia", he said they don't let talented actors from small towns grow.

"No aspiring actors, no newcomers from small towns are able to make it in the film industry and if someone talented from a small town like Sushant Singh Rajput tries to make it, they (people having links with mafia) torture him to the point which results in their death," the BJP MP said.

Dubey said the film industry and its actors/characters cast a huge impact on the lifestyle of almost everyone, therefore, it is of immense importance that it does not cast a negative impression on the people otherwise the society would become unworthy of living in.

"A legal framework is immediately required to regulate the day-to-day affairs of the industry and to control and various illegal activities being continued in one form or the other.

The formation of a committee is required to take note of the prevailing situation and to improve further with a legal framework," he said.

The BJP MP from Jharkhand also claimed that illegal money is invested in the film industry.

"Sir, I would like to request to you to constitute a SIT consisting of officers from Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax, and National Intelligence Agency to look into these allegations, have a thorough investigation, and find out the truth about Sushant Singh Rajput death and links of people in film industry to the mafia," Dubey said in his letter to the home minister.

He claimed that even after 'Chhichhore', which was the actor's last movie, he had seven film offers but in the span of six months all were taken from him.

Dubey also alleged that the actor had signed a contract with a big production house which did not allow him to work with other production houses.

The actor was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14.

He was cremated the next day in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry.

Rajput starred in films such as 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Raabta', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'.

But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's in the 2007 biopic, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.