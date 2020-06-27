STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan trolled while he tries promoting Sushmita Sen's new show

In the clip he shared on Saturday, Salman said: "Ek baar jo maine pehla episode dekh liya, uske baad, saare episode dekhe bina, main nahi uthta."

Published: 27th June 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to social media to promote the new Sushmita Sen-starrer web series, "Aarya", but he ended up being at the receiving end of abuses of netizens.

In the clip he shared on Saturday, Salman said: "Ek baar jo maine pehla episode dekh liya, uske baad, saare episode dekhe bina, main nahi uthta."The line renders a quirky twist to his popular "Wanted" dialogue: "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta."

The star captioned the video, which currently has over 1.4 million views on the photo-sharing website: "Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @Sushmitasen47 aur dher saara pyaar!"

However, this did not go down with a lot of netizans.

One user said: "Uncle ji aap jaoge to hum jaise naye bache bhi apna talent dikha sakenge..#No more swag se swagat..#Pls Go (Uncle, if you'd quit, kids like us will be able to show our talent)"

wrote: "Tum khooni ho (you are a murderer)."

A third user commented: "Ab tumhri carrier khatre mai h bhai (Now your career is at stake.)"

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has led to a heated debate about Bollywood camps and nepotism. Hashtags including #JusticeForSushant trended on Twitter as a large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step.

On June 19, leaders of the Jan Adhikar Students' Council burnt the effigies of Salman and Karan at Kargil Chowk in Patna.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 morning by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked.

He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.

A criminal complaint against Salman, Karan and producer Ekta Kapoor among several others was also filed, on the ground that they allegedly sabotaged his career.

The case was filed under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 in a Muzaffarpur court by an advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha against Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp