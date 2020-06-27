STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput's family to start foundation in his name to support young talent

The family also announced its decision to turn the late actor's childhood home in Patna's Rajiv Nagar area into a memorial for his fans.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput's family will set up a foundation in his name to support young talent in "areas close to his heart" such as cinema, science and sports. It will be called Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF).

The announcements were made in a statement on his Terahvi (13th day of demise), where they have expressed this desire as a mark of keeping their beloved "Gulshan" alive in the hearts of his fans.

"Goodbye Sushant! The world's Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars."

"We can't bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn't get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn't see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn't hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled."

"He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love."

"To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart-- cinema, science and sports."

"His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. WeWe once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers," reads the statement released by Sushant's family.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in his Mumbai residence on June 14. His postmortem report stated his death was a suicide.

