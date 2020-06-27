STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swara Bhasker explains controversial 'Rasbhari' scene that Prasoon Joshi objected to

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to explain the purpose of the scene to the CBFC Chief and pointing out that maybe he misunderstood it.

Published: 27th June 2020

Swara Bhasker in 'Rasbhari'

Swara Bhasker in 'Rasbhari'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has responded to an objection raised by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chief Prasoon Joshi, over a scene in her latest web series "Rasbhari".

Prasoon Joshi had tweeted on Friday, pointing out a scene in the web series has "irresponsible content."

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to explain the purpose of the scene to the CBFC Chief and pointing out that maybe he misunderstood it.

"Respected sir, maybe you are misunderstanding the scene. The way you are describing the scene, it is just the opposite. The child is dancing at her own will. Her father feels embarrassed after seeing this. The dance is not provocative. She is simply dancing and has no idea about how society will sexualize her too. This is what the scene shows. #Rashbhari," tweeted Swara Bhasker in Hindi.

Swara's tweet comes as a response to Prasoon Joshi's tweet which reads: "Saddened by Webseries #Rasbhari's irresponsible content portraying a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of men drinking. Creators and audience need to seriously rethink Freedomof expression or freedom of exploitation? Let's spare children in the desperate need for entertainment."

Netizens are divided in their opinion. Commenting on the tweet, while some expressed that Joshi is misunderstanding the scene, some trolled the actress. Some users felt it is high time that web series content should be regulated by the censor board, while one user reviewed the web series "Rasbhari" calling it "soft porn".

