Vicky Kaushal honours Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is set to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming Meghna Gulzar biopic. He calls "this journey" very special.

Vicky tweeted a small clip that starts with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and moves on to the on-screen version as he portrays it.

"In rememberence of one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special with @meghnagulzar @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail," he captioned it on the occasion of death anniversary of the legend on June 27.

Director Meghna Gulzar also shared: "In Remembrance of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. An honour and an experience I am so looking forward to! With @vickykaushal09 as the inimitable soldier and gentleman.@RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail"

Producer Ronnie Screwvala remembered the war hero and posted the new video, "Remembering the legendary Field Marshal #SamManekshaw on his death anniversary. We cannot wait to bring his incredible journey to you. @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar @bharatrawail @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @ishantanus."

Field Marshal Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914.

He cheated death on a few occasions, both on the battlefield and away from it. He, however, lived on to be a nonagenarian dying in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008. The Field Marshal led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971.

Vicky had said earlier: "He is a true legend that this country has produced. It's an honour of the highest order for me to get an opportunity to play the part of Field Marshal Manekshaw. I am excited for that film."