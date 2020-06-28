STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't know when passion became purpose: Shah Rukh Khan on completing 28 years in Bollywood

Shah Rukh made his foray into acting with small screen shows like 'Circus' and 'Fauji' before debuting in  in Bollywood with 'Deewana' (1992).

Published: 28th June 2020 01:46 PM

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed 28 years in Bollywood, and he feels it's the people who allowed him to entertain them for almost three decades.

Taking to Instagram, SRK penned a thank you note for his fans. "Don't know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank you all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. "More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. 28 years and counting," he wrote.

Along with it, he posted a picture in which he is seen sporting beard and long hair. "Thank you Gauri Khan for capturing this moment," SRK captioned the post.

Shah Rukh made his foray into acting with small screen shows like "Circus" and "Fauji". Then, in 1992, Shah Rukh entered Bollywood with "Deewana", which also starred late actors Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. And with the hard work he continued to put into his career, he gradually found a special place in the history of cinema and became one of the top personalities of the country.

Some of his remarkable movies include the names of "Darr"," Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Dil To Pagal Hai", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" , "Swades", "Chak De! India", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "My Name Is Khan".

