Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna house, family to build late actor's memorial

Sushant’s family said at through press statement that his flight-simulators, books and telescope would be among the late actor's belongings to be displayed at the “Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation.”

Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar on Sunday visited the Patna residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey, EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family has decided to convert his Rajivnagar house into a memorial and formed a foundation after him to promote talented youth in acting, science and sports.

The “Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation” (SSRF) with an aim to promote talented actor and person like Sushant in the fields of acting, science and sports.

Sushant’s family said at through press statement that his flight-simulators, books and telescope would be among the late actor's belongings to be displayed at the “Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation” memorial. 

Gulshan, as the actor was being fondly called in his family, was born in Bihar’s Purnia district but grew up at this Patna based residence till he moved to Mumbai chasing Bollywood. "He spent the promising days of his life at this house studying, playing cricket with friends and dreaming of becoming the super start in Bollywood. Now, the house converted into a memorial will immortalise his talents, spirits of sports and success," his family members said.

Family sources said Sushant's social media accounts including Instagram, Twitter and the Facebook would remain active.

“This would be first of its kind memorial in the country -- for the love of an actor of Bollywood”, a close family source of Sushant claimed. The fans of Sushant have also named a roundabout after late actor at Rajivnagar and put up a board of it in his memory.

Meanwhile, Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar on Sunday visited the Patna residence of late actor and consoled his father and other members of the family. Nanapatker paid floral tributes on the photo of Sushant and became very sentimental saying he was a very good actor. Patekar was in Bihar from Saturday and visited CRPF centre in Mokama before meeting Sushant’s family in Patna on Sunday.

Niraj Kumar Singh Babblu, actor’s cousin and a BJP MLA, demanded from Mukesh Chhabra, the director of Sushant’s last film-‘Dil Bechara” to release the film on big screen keeping the sentiments of Sushant’s fans. “If it is not done, the release of the film on digital platform on July 24 would be opposed”, Niraj Kumar Singh warned.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashawi Yadav has demanded the state government to name the film city being constructed at Rajgir in Nalanda district after Sushant.

Sushant was found dead in Mumbai on June 12 and his last rites were performed in Mumbai. His ashes were brought to Patna and immersed in the Ganga.

