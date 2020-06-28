STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Satyajit Ray at 100: Abiding Legacy of a Maestro

The enduring genius of Satyajit Ray lies in his exploration of the mundane taken to sublime heights.

Published: 28th June 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Oscar winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray

Oscar winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray

By Ranjan Das Gupta
Express News Service

For Satyajit Ray, cinema was the greatest medium of art. He didn’t make motion pictures just for entertainment. He would say, "The vast potential of cinema means it has ample scope for experimentation compared to many others since it has its own language."

 Tributes are endlessly forthcoming on the master’s birth centenary for his brand of extraordinary work—how his films are about the stories of ordinary people and their extraordinary dilemmas, struggles and vulnerabilities. Pather Panchali’s premise was post-famine, poverty-struck Bengal.

In Devi, a young bride finds herself in a quandary when she is worshipped as a goddess. One of Ray’s most appreciated classics is Charulata; the portrayal of a lonely housewife whose husband, despite being a man of wealth, couldn’t give her what she craved the most—love.

Richard Attenborough who worked with Ray on Shatranj Ke Khiladi had said, "I understood that Satyajit Ray was more meticulous in handling actors than me."

During a crucial shot, Ray asked Attenborough to shed his stiffness. The iconic British actor-director was playing General Outram—a pivotal character. The result was a brilliant scene. "I directed stalwarts, Laurence Olivier,Liv Ullmann, Sean Connery, Maximilian Schell in A Bridge Too Far. Yet I honestly feel Satyajit Ray was way ahead of me in handling actors," Attenborough had shared. 

Martin Scorsese too was a fan. "His expertise in creating film classics on shoestring budgets is an ideal example of a great filmmaker. I am overwhelmed by the Apu Trilogy," he said. In the days of multimillion film budgets, the observation sums up the genius of Satyajit Ray, who ranks among the world’s top ten directors of the last century.

From Pather Panchali to Agantuk, Ray scripted and directed his own films. After Parash Pathar, he composed the music too.

His scripts had storyboards full of drawings, sketches and designs—a rare feat for a director. Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee, who played Arati in Mahanagar (1963), remembers that Ray never imposed his views on actors and brought out the best in them.

Ray handled stalwart actors like Chhabi Biswas, Pahari Sanyal, Tulsi Chakraborty, Waheeda Rehman and Sanjeev Kumar with customary charm and skill. He treated child artistes especially well. Says his son Sandip Ray, "Baba (Satyajit Ray) understood child psychology. He mixed freely with them, gave them affection and believed in their artistic freedom."

Similarly, working smoothly with new actors was another of Ray’s strengths. He extracted uninhibited performances from Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, Aparna Sen and Dhritiman Chatterjee in their early days.

Remembers Jaya Bachchan, "I was in my teens when I debuted in Mahanagar. I did exactly what Manik Kaku (Satyajit Ray) instructed. During my FTII days at Pune, I understood he was an actor’s true teacher."

Ray, along with team cinematographer Subrata Mitra, art director Banshi Chandragupta, and editor Dulal Dutta, has received praise from many film legends. Naseeruddin Shah said, "I wrote a letter to Satyajit Ray requesting to work with him. He did not reply. But hearing from Smita Patil that he appreciated my abilities, satisfied me."

Years after his first film Pather Panchali in 1955, Ray’s cinema leaves many in his vast audience dissatisfied; not by his genius but in their own examination of themselves and the times they live in. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satyajit Ray Satyajit Ray legacy Pather Panchali Apu Trilogy Satyajit Ray at 100
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp