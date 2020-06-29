STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Macro to Micro: Here design goes VR 360

This ultra-modern VR 360 experience is open to all, free of cost, viewable on HSC Designs’ social media and official website. Also, the full catalogue of the pieces is available on these platforms.

Published: 29th June 2020 07:30 AM

Reception table

Hsc Design aims to morph pre-designed architectural built forms and interior spaces at different scales.

By Express News Service

Hsc Designs’ digital exhibition titled Macro to Micro is a medley of experiences for furniture craft and design being accessible on our micro screens. The exhibition showcases dining tables, chandeliers, installations and more in a diverse material palette – concrete, wood, metal, and glass to unconventional materials like upcycled waste and biodegradable materials.

This ultra-modern VR 360 experience is open to all, free of cost, viewable on HSC Designs’ social media and official website. Also, the full catalogue of the pieces is available on these platforms. The exhibition link can be accessed on any device, smartphone, computers, or iPads. You can enable the motion option on the right side of the screen and move along with your phones and have the VR immersive experience.

On view is Umbrella installation, which has been designed as a canopy for a coffee bar. “Here, the tectonic pyramids sway mechanically in the sun’s direction, providing the effective shade and cover at all times of the day,” says Founder & Lead Architect, Hiloni Sutaria.

“Our design ideology has evolved a lot, but at the core of it, we believe in combining the user’s requirements, contextual challenges, and climate responsiveness to envisage unconventional solutions for all projects.” Each piece materialises itself as a physical form in order to translate design perceptions of architectural scales into smaller scales.

With such iterations, the idea is to get perfect furniture pieces that seamlessly flow into multiple scales, contexts and functions engaging with varied users and extending utility at all times.  Another piece, Jungle gym, is a multifunctional play area equipment that allows kids to play and parents to relax and watch over them.


“This photo demonstrates the jungle gym version as a multipurpose flexible seating that facilitates different seating positions for comfort and experiencing the beauty of its form,” says Sutaria.

Hsc Design aims to morph pre-designed architectural built forms and interior spaces at different scales. “By exploring macro dimensions in a micro context and vice versa, the pieces craft an experience that channelises the tactile and visual impulses of the user,” she concludes.

Till: June 30
On: hsc-designs.com

