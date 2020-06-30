'Aarya' actor Manish Chaudhari is striking a balance between cruel and calm

By Express News Service

Actor Manish Chaudhari essays the role of gangster Shikhawat in the Sushmita Sen-starrer, Aarya. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the nine-part series is backdropped on the drug trade in Rajasthan. Manish has previously appeared in the films Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Bombay Velvet, Mohenjo Daro, Satuamev Jayate, Batla House and others.

Speaking about his villainous streak in Aarya, Manish shared, “I wanted to bring in the ruthlessness of real-life mafia dons. But also keep a sense of being nonchalant in that ruthlessness. We spent a lot of time on the styling of the character. His clothes, his facial look and his mannerisms and habits, for instance, Shekhawat loves to smoke cigars.”

On his rapport with Sushmita, the actor apprised, “Sushmita and I had some difficult scenes to do together which involved a level of physical violence. To make these scenes as natural as possible, Sushmita and I had to have all our guards down and just go for it. She was a very willing and energetic ‘partner in crime’. I really enjoyed working with her.”

Manish said he had been wanting to work with Ram Madhvani since Let’s Talk (2002). He praised the director for his organic and impressive directorial approach.



“Ram asked me to delve into the ruthlessness of Shekhawat with a sense of nonchalance but also to ‘go for it’. As an actor, I am always looking to work with directors who are passionate about their process, craft and storytelling.”



Manish will next be seen in a series directed by Alankrita Srivastava and produced by Endemol Shine India. He is also part of a web show on SonyLIV produced by Banijay Asia and Salman Khan TV.