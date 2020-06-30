STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Best decision I could have taken: Kareena Kapoor on 20 years of Bollywood debut

Directed by JP Dutta, the romance drama, which released on June 30, 2000, marked the debut of Kareena and Abhishek Bachchan.

Published: 30th June 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post.

By PTI

MUMBAI: As Kareena Kapoor Khan completes two decades in the Hindi film industry on Tuesday, the Bollywood star says she is overwhelmed by the love and support she has received since her debut "Refugee".

Directed by JP Dutta, the romance drama, which released on June 30, 2000, marked the debut of Kareena and Abhishek Bachchan.

"Refugee" was Dutta's follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster "Border" and was moderately successful at the box office.

Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture of the first shot from the film.

"My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence," the actor captioned the picture.

The "Good Newwz" star said she was extremely grateful to her fans for their "love, support and strength" over the years.

"Thank you JP Dutta for my life in the movies. Abhishek Bachchan for being the sweetest co-star and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time. #20YearsAndNotGivingUp," the 39-year-old actor added.

The film featured Abhishek as an Indian agent who helps refugees cross the border and falls in love with a woman (Kareena), who is on her way to Pakistan with her family.

Kareena later went on to star in major hits including "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "Aitraaz", "Omkara" and an acclaimed turn in "Chameli".

She witnessed a career turnaround with Imtiaz Ali's "Jab We Met" in 2007, and has since starred in films such as "Talaash: The Answer Lies Within", "3 Idiots", "Udta Punjab", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", among others.

She will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha", the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump", headlined by Tom Hanks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Bollywood
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp