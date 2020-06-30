STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I miss Rishi Kapoor: Subhash Ghai on 40 years of Karz

The film’s iconic soundtrack — which included the hits Om Shanti Om, Dard-E-Dil, and Ek Haseena Thi — was composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

Subhash Ghai’s Karz has completed 40 years. The reincarnation thriller, which starred Rishi Kapoor and Simi Grewal in the lead roles, was released in 1980. Rishi Kapoor passed away due to cancer on April 30 this year. He was 67.

Reflecting on the film’s legacy, Subhas Ghai shared, “Karz enters its 40th year since release in1980 and the film is as fresh as ever today for its storytelling as well as music for the youngsters.”

An adaptation of The Reincarnation of Peter Proud (1975), Karz told the story of a wealthy businessman who is murdered by his wife. Years later, the wronged man is reincarnated as Monty (Rishi Kapoor), a musician who returns to avenge his past.

Declared a flop upon release, Karz went on to achieve cult status in Hindi cinema. The film’s iconic soundtrack — which included the hits Om Shanti Om, Dard-E-Dil, and Ek Haseena Thi — was composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

Ghai recalled Karz was launched on October 24, 1978, and released two years after. “It was raining heavily on that day in Mumbai and we were looking forward to the audiences coming to the theatres, very few came,” the director said.

“We waited in hope and today we are proud of this film and feel blessed .. it’s in the list of the most iconic films of that decade, but I miss Rishi Kapoor today.”

