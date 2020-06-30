Indian Film Festival of Melbourne postponed due to COVID-19

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has been rescheduled from August to late 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The new schedule will be spread over a week, from Oct 30 to Nov 7.



The festival is retaining the Short Film Competition and the popular dance competition (to be held on October 31, pending easing of restrictions).



However, the IFFM Awards will be held in 2021. It has also introduced the IFFM Film Club where fans can enrol for a virtual masterclass with leading filmmakers discussing their works in detail.

Functioning like a book club, the festival invites participants to watch a classic film and then discuss it at the virtual film club with the filmmaker. The virtual talks are open for registration and can accommodate 100 early-bird users.



“This is a unique intimate way for film lovers to stay engaged while at home in these unprecedented times,” said Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange.