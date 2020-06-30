Utsara 2020: Learn all about your eight Northeast sisters

By Express News Service

As is the case with all events, Jaya He museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) too is celebrating its annual carnival, Utsara 2020, virtually this time. This second edition is focussed on cultural diversity of the North-East.Spread over 45 days (June 1 to July 15), the festival is being held on Jaya He’s Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/jayahemuseum/) and Facebook pages (https://www.facebook.com/hayahegvknewmuseum/). The festival is in being held in collaboration with Anvaya (the content partner) and Kathanika (the storytelling partner).

Utsara 2020 is showcasing the cultural diversity that exists in different communities of the North-eastern region, something the rest of India knows very little about. Each of the eight NE states —Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim — has very different history, religion, textile, crafts, and cuisine. Even their festivals are quite different from each other.



The 2020 edition is focussing on three overarching narratives: Sustainability – the coexistence of art and craft of the North East, Creative Human Spirit – weaving stories of day-to-day life through folk dance, music, motifs, and Social Fabric – the communities thrive through art and craft that depict the traditions and sustaining their history and roots.

Each state has been allotted five days to represent itself through infographics, pictures, illustrations, sketches, videos and storytelling, traditional recipes, tourist spots and their USP. Also included are live sessions by experts from different fields to present a holistic picture of the state.



“The journey with Jaya He museum has been incredible to say the least. The way NE states are being showcased before the world is really a matter of great joy and pride. Being held digitally, it will surely help more people all over the world to get to know our region and its beauty,” says Suman Sarma, Joint Secretary, Shreemoyee Asomiya Mahila Mandal (SAMM), Assam.

One viewer, Smitha Suri, calls this “an absolutely interesting and engaging digital festival!” and a lovely way to explore the diverse cultural heritage of the North East.



“I personally like that the festival focuses on different elements and integrates them seamlessly to tell a beautiful story on each state. My biggest takeaway though is sustainable living and going local,” she says.

Pune-based artist Ritu Dua whose artwork ‘Samovar’ was featured by Utsara 2020 during their segment on Assam Tea celebration, says. “



The festival is a visual treat of passion, creativity, arts and culture, textile and crafts, unique cuisines, festivals, natural beauty and dreamy travel destinations. The Live talks and discussions are enriching. I believe this is an excellent way to preserve and promote the heritage of the region and celebrate the cultural diversity of our country.” As a tribute to tea estate workers, Dua’s created

‘Samovar’ from recycled and treated tea bags.

In a nutshell: Utsara 2020



