Standing up against cancer through arts

With an aim to combat cancer, Indian Cancer Society (ICS) kicked off ‘Artists Against Cancer’ campaign 2020 with Vrindavan, a celebration displaying the pan-India devotion to the Lord Krishna through dance performances by Padma Shri Shovana Narayan (Kathak) and Padma Shri Geeta Chandran (Bharatanatyam).



The programme took place on February 29 at Delhi’s Chinmaya Mission Auditorium.



“I’ve been performing for various causes. It’s an honour and I’m very happy to serve the society,” said Padma Shri Geeta Chandran on her performance. With the dance forms of North and South India leaving the audience mesmerised, Jyotsna Govil (Vice-Chairperson, ICS) introduced their upcoming programs on Cancer Fundamentals.



Designed in collaboration with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, the University of Delhi with help of various experts (Oncologists, Nutritionists and many more) and e-Chaitanya, the courses attempt to increase self-awareness on cancer.

According to Govil, the total number of new cancer cases is expected to be around 14.5 lakh, and India is likely to reach nearly 17.3 lakh new cases in 2020.



“The concert aims to highlight the issues surrounding a wide-spectrum disease like cancer and the proceeds will go towards Indian Cancer Society’s goal of spreading awareness and cancer screening at very nominal rates to the general public of Delhi NCR region.



Our Statement of Intent has remained ‘The Conquest of Cancer by Choice; not Chance’ over the years,” she said.

