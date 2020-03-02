WATCH | Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer is every masala film lover's dream

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer just dropped and it is every masala film lover's dream. This will please the Bollywood junkie in you with flying cars, over the top action scenes, dodging missiles like darts (you read that right), terrorist attacks, a love story, you get the gist. This is Akshay and filmmaker Rohit Shetty's first project together and is also being touted as India's First Cop Universe.

In a surprise entry as shown in the trailer, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn reprise their roles as Simmba and Singham respectively as extended cameos. The trio can be seen getting into a playful tiff about their entry scenes in the movie. The trailer reveals that a terrorist attack deadlier than 26/11 looms over Mumbai.

Rohit started his cop franchise in 2011 with "Singham", starring Ajay as Bajirao Singham. He came up with the sequel "Singham Returns" in 2014 and decided to create a cop universe during the making of Ranveer Singh-led "Simmba". The 2018 film also introduced Akshay's Veer Sooryavanshi, the character which is now getting a standalone film.

His next movie in the cop universe will mark the return of Ajay Devgn in and as 'Singham' in 'Singham 3'.

The film will now hit the theatres on March 24, instead of its earlier release date of March 27. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif.