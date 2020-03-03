Home Entertainment Hindi

Delhi welcomes all artistes with open arms: Odissi dancer Y Asha Kumari

Dance exponent Y Asha Kumari talks about her journey and viewing the art form as devotion.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Y Asha Kumari

Y Asha Kumari

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

She belongs to Andhra Pradesh but was born and brought up in Odisha. And it is here that Y Asha Kumari began her journey of dance. A cherished artiste of Odissi today, Asha is known the world over for her unparalleled poise, symmetrically beautiful postures and technical mastery of the dance form. At present, she is a senior instructor at Orissa Dance Academy, Bhubaneswar and Sudhayaa Dance Foundation, Gurugram. She recently performed at the Khajuraho Dance Festival.

How was your experience at the Khajuraho Dance Festival?

It was a dream come true. It is one of the oldest dance festivals in India and a renowned platform for all dancers and dance forms. It was an amazing and divine experience with Khajuraho temples as the backdrop. I got this opportunity thanks to Ustad Allaudin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy. 

When and why did you decide to become an Odissi dancer?

When I started learning this dance form at seven, I had no thought of pursuing it, leave alone doing so professionally. It was when I got a chance to perform at Konark Dance Festival, and then at Puri Beach Festival and other divine stages that I realised dance was my calling. I had my first foreign tour at 17, a two-month tour to Toronto. This was the turning point of my life, and I decided on becoming a professional dancer.

There is no one in your family into dance... who inspired you?

I started the tradition of dancing in my family. Many people have inspired me, especially my Guru Gangadhar Pradhan who used to be my teacher during school days. After completion of Class IX, my father wanted me to concentrate on studies. But guruji convinced my father to let me continue learning dance as he felt I was a blessed child and will do miracles in the field of dance. So, I neither left dancing nor studies. I also thank my mother who made me join an institute to learn dance and always stood by me. 

An advice for upcoming artistes?

Keep practising till you draw in divine energy. This path of dance is like making an offering to the divine lord; all classical dances belong to the temple dance tradition. Dance is devotion. 
However, everyone wants quick fame and money, and patience is rare today. In fact, I have seen artistes start teaching without perfecting the form themselves. My advice is one should first understand its aesthetics, traditions and depth before imparting it to others.

How many hours do you practice every day?

I dedicate two to three hours daily but sometimes, it becomes difficult due to family responsibilities as I live in a nuclear family and am a mother of two – a 14-year-old son and a daughter who is six.

How do you find Delhi-NCR for the growth of artistes?

Delhi is a good place for all types of artistes. You can find all types of art forms at one place. The audience in the city is knowledgeable and educated to appreciate all art forms, be it dance, drama or paintings. 

What do you do in your free time?

I rarely get free time as I am travelling for my shows. I am associated with Spic Macay, I conduct workshops and demonstrations for students of government schools. When home, I love cooking, listening to music and spending quality time with my family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Y Asha Kumar Orissa Dance Academy Odissi Dance
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp