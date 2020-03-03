Delhi welcomes all artistes with open arms: Odissi dancer Y Asha Kumari

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

She belongs to Andhra Pradesh but was born and brought up in Odisha. And it is here that Y Asha Kumari began her journey of dance. A cherished artiste of Odissi today, Asha is known the world over for her unparalleled poise, symmetrically beautiful postures and technical mastery of the dance form. At present, she is a senior instructor at Orissa Dance Academy, Bhubaneswar and Sudhayaa Dance Foundation, Gurugram. She recently performed at the Khajuraho Dance Festival.

How was your experience at the Khajuraho Dance Festival?



It was a dream come true. It is one of the oldest dance festivals in India and a renowned platform for all dancers and dance forms. It was an amazing and divine experience with Khajuraho temples as the backdrop. I got this opportunity thanks to Ustad Allaudin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy.

When and why did you decide to become an Odissi dancer?



When I started learning this dance form at seven, I had no thought of pursuing it, leave alone doing so professionally. It was when I got a chance to perform at Konark Dance Festival, and then at Puri Beach Festival and other divine stages that I realised dance was my calling. I had my first foreign tour at 17, a two-month tour to Toronto. This was the turning point of my life, and I decided on becoming a professional dancer.

There is no one in your family into dance... who inspired you?



I started the tradition of dancing in my family. Many people have inspired me, especially my Guru Gangadhar Pradhan who used to be my teacher during school days. After completion of Class IX, my father wanted me to concentrate on studies. But guruji convinced my father to let me continue learning dance as he felt I was a blessed child and will do miracles in the field of dance. So, I neither left dancing nor studies. I also thank my mother who made me join an institute to learn dance and always stood by me.

An advice for upcoming artistes?



Keep practising till you draw in divine energy. This path of dance is like making an offering to the divine lord; all classical dances belong to the temple dance tradition. Dance is devotion.

However, everyone wants quick fame and money, and patience is rare today. In fact, I have seen artistes start teaching without perfecting the form themselves. My advice is one should first understand its aesthetics, traditions and depth before imparting it to others.

How many hours do you practice every day?



I dedicate two to three hours daily but sometimes, it becomes difficult due to family responsibilities as I live in a nuclear family and am a mother of two – a 14-year-old son and a daughter who is six.

How do you find Delhi-NCR for the growth of artistes?



Delhi is a good place for all types of artistes. You can find all types of art forms at one place. The audience in the city is knowledgeable and educated to appreciate all art forms, be it dance, drama or paintings.

What do you do in your free time?



I rarely get free time as I am travelling for my shows. I am associated with Spic Macay, I conduct workshops and demonstrations for students of government schools. When home, I love cooking, listening to music and spending quality time with my family.