Saif and Rani have completed schedule for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in Abu Dhabi

By Express News Service

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have wrapped the Abu Dhabi schedule of Bunty Aur Babli 2. The team shot an elaborate heist sequence across two locations — the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Emirates Palace.



More than 350 cast and crew members filmed over 10 days with two four 54 — the production facilitating team in the Middle East providing Yash Raj Films with services and assistance.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma. The sequel introduces the pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari as the new Bunty and Babli. Rani — who had played the titular heroine in the 2005 film — plays a senior con-artist in the sequel.



The new installment marks her reunion with Saif Ali Khan after a gap of 12 years. The duo had previously collaborated on Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008), Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007) and Hum Tum (2004). Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to be release on June 26, 2020.