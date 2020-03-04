Home Entertainment Hindi

Saif and Rani have completed schedule for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in Abu Dhabi

More than 350 cast and crew members filmed over 10 days with two four 54 — the production facilitating team in the Middle East providing Yash Raj Films with services and assistance. 

Published: 04th March 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji

By Express News Service

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have wrapped the Abu Dhabi schedule of Bunty Aur Babli 2. The team shot an elaborate heist sequence across two locations — the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Emirates Palace.

More than 350 cast and crew members filmed over 10 days with two four 54 — the production facilitating team in the Middle East providing Yash Raj Films with services and assistance. 

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma. The sequel introduces the pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari as the new Bunty and Babli. Rani — who had played the titular heroine in the 2005 film — plays a senior con-artist in the sequel.

The new installment marks her reunion with Saif Ali Khan after a gap of 12 years. The duo had previously collaborated on Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008), Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007) and Hum Tum (2004). Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to be release on June 26, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood Bunty Aur Babli 2 Saif Ali Khan Rani Mukerji
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp