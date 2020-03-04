Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Alia, Katrina, Anushka come together for song 'Kudi Nu Nachan De' in 'Angrezi Medium'

The three top actors, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday, rallied around Radhika in the music video of the song.

Published: 04th March 2020 04:12 PM

MUMBAI: Actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, among others have joined hands for a special track for Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer "Angrezi Medium".

Irrfan, the protagonist of "Angrezi Medium", who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is undergoing treatment and won't be available for promotions.

The three top actors, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday, rallied around Radhika in the music video "Kudi Nu Nachan De", which celebrates women.

The song, sung by Vishal Dadlani, was launched on Wednesday.

Homi Adajania, director of the film, said he was overwhelmed with the gesture by all these actors.

"The 'Angrezi Medium' journey has been unlike anything I've experienced. It's been made with so much love and positivity and this video takes the spirit ahead. It's a glimpse of what love and positivity looks like.

"These are beautiful people who gave us time with little notice, selflessly pitched in and I love them for this," Homi said in a statement here.

Katrina said everyone in the film industry should stand by each other.

"Irrfan and Homi are two of my most favourite people, so when he called me there was no question of me not stepping in. I feel that when we can be there for someone, we should. That's how it should be in our industry," she said.

"Irrfan sir has given all of us so much and we want to see him back soon and in the best health possible," Janhvi said.

Alia said when she listened to "Kudi Nu," the song made her want to fly and dance.

"That's how meaningful it is. It's a really cool song," Alia said.

"When Homi sent me the song, it was on loop and it still is. This song is going to make everyone super happy," Anushka added.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said such gestures make the world a better place.

Presented by Jio Studios and Prem Vijan, "Angrezi Medium", a Maddock Films production, is slated for a March 13 release.

TAGS
Alia Bhatt Katrina Kaif Anushka Sharma Angrezi Medium Irrfan Khan Kudi Nu Nachan De song
