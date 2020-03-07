Kareena Kapoor finally joins Instagram, receives grand welcome 

By Express News Service

Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised her fans by making her debut on Instagram on Thursday. She recently posted a picture of herself in an all-black and golden tracksuit with the caption “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram”.

Her verified Instagram account goes by the username of “KareenaKapoorKhan”. Kareena’s Instagram handle with the profile picture of a very young Kareena has over 710,000 followers.

Welcoming Kareena on Instagram, her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor posted a cute post for the former.“Brace yourselves Instagram She’s here @kareenakapoorkhan. Welcome to the gram, Bebo,” Karisma wrote.

Earlier, Kareena had revealed that she had a secret Instagram account, just to stalk people.