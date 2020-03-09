Home Entertainment Hindi

Irrfan Khan is the reason I did 'Angrezi Medium': Kareena Kapoor

'Angrezi Medium' is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy 'Hindi Medium' that also starred Irrfan.

Published: 09th March 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she signed her upcoming release "Angrezi Medium" only because she wanted to work with the film's lead actor Irrfan Khan.

"I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan in the film. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and I think, that, for me is the greatest honour," said Kareena Kapoor at a special screening of the upcoming web series "Mentalhood" that stars her elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

"Angrezi Medium" marks Irrfan's comeback after he was diagnosed with cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment for the ailment. A few days back, Irrfan shared a heartwarming message for fans saying he would not be able to promote his upcoming film owing to health condition.

Kareena recently made her Instagram debut and within a day got over one million followers on the social networking site. She posted a black and white picture with son Taimur Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor finally joins Instagram, receives grand welcome

"I think fans have pulled me towards this because people were asking me about it constantly. There are so many fan clubs out there of my name, so, I think we needed to have one point that would be a place where they will get to know a lot about me, my films, my brands and about my life. Of course, there will be a picture of Taimur once in a while," said Kareena, about her Instagram debut.

The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release on March 13.

