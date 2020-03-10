'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Paras Chhabra defends against showdown with Jay Bhanushali

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Paras Chhabra has snubbed allegations that Jay Bhanushali levelled on him on the Colors TV show, "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge".

The promo of an upcoming episode shows Paras and Jay, who is a guest on the show, engaged in a heated argument, over how he feels for the contestants of the reality wedding show.

"It is a promo and it doesn't depict the entire story. It is just a part of an episode which will air soon. Sometimes what you see and hear is not the complete story," said Paras, about how he has been projected in the promo.

He further elaborated: "I have immense respect for women, I will never pass demeaning comments which can hurtful. That's not my nature. Understanding five women with cameras around you is not easy. I believe in loyalty & I have proved it in Bigg Boss. I request people not to make assumptions about me or the episode, please watch to know the truth."

Paras has blamed Jay for roasting him and defaming him.