Home Entertainment Hindi

When Devika Rani screentested Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's debut film 'Jwar Bhata' happened by a quirk of fate, if a new book on the life and times of the legendary actor is to be believed.

Published: 10th March 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood idol Dilip Kumar's debut film "Jwar Bhata" (1944) happened by a quirk of fate, if a new book on the life and times of the legendary actor is to be believed.

Devika Rani, superstar of the era, and filmmaker Amiya Chakrabarty were location hunting in Nainital when Dilip Kumar, then Yusuf Khan, happened to be at the hill station too, on a business deal. On a chance meeting, Devika Rani was impressed by Yusuf's handsome Pathani frame. Giving him her card, Devika Rani asked Yusuf to meet her once he returned to Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Madhubala dated Dilip Kumar, Prem Nath at once

Soon, Yusuf had landed up in front of Devika Rani and Amiya Chakrabarty, giving a screen test for their upcoming film, according to Trinetra Bajpai and Anshula Bajpai's book, "Dilip Kumar: Peerless Icon Inspiring Generations" (publisher: Bloomsbury).

The film for which he screen-tested, it would later emerge, was "Jwar Bhata", which would mark Yusuf Khan's entry into Bollywood as Dilip Kumar. He was paid a monthly salary of Rs 1000 plus Rs 200 as war allowance -- a princely sum back in the day -- to work in the film.

ALSO READ: When actress Kamini Kaushal's 'military man brother' threatened to kill Dilip Kumar

In fact, in his early years, Dveika Rani, who was a powerful name in Bollywood back then, ensured Dilip Kumar had the right grooming to become a star.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Kumar Devika Rani
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp