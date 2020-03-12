STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disco Dancer Live on Stage: Let the music play

A stage adaptation of B Subhash’s cult classic film of the same name, Disco Dancer Live on Stage has been launched under the aegis of Carvaan Musical.

Mithun Chakraborty in 'Disco Dancer'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Given its 100-year-old pedigree, Saregama knows a thing or two about peddling nostalgia to its customers, as evidenced by the success of its Carvaan brand of portable music players. The music and media label has now ventured into the live events space, by launching their first ever stage musical: Disco Dancer Live on Stage. 

A stage adaptation of B Subhash’s cult classic film of the same name, which stars Mithun Chakraborty with perhaps one of the most iconic Bollywood soundtracks (courtesy Bappi Lahiri), the musical has been launched under the aegis of Carvaan Musicals, as a natural brand extension the Carvaan.

The digital audio player with 5,000 preloaded evergreen Hindi songs, stands as a perfect icon for all things retro, and the stage production of Disco Dancer, falls in line with what the brand has come to signify.  Not one to start things off small, Carvaan Musicals is also  set to launch the stage the adaptation of Karz, another iconic musical blockbuster directed by another Subhash (Ghai this time), as well as several yet to be announced live musical acts.

Meanwhile, flagging things off is Disco Dancer Live on Stage, which premieres in Mumbai from March 26 to 29, followed by a run in Delhi from April 17 to 19. Set to the iconic tunes of the original, as re-imagined by Salim-Sulaiman for the stage version, and no-holds barred comedienne Aditi Mittal in the role of the narrator, Disco Dancer Live on Stage is choreographed and directed by Rajiv Goswami, and is touted to be India’s biggest stage adaptation of a Bollywood film. 

The two-hour show is being sold as a a riot of colour, gloss and glamour , with power-packed performances with over 40 artistes, elaborately choreographed dance routines, live singing and orchestra, retro costumes, aerial acts and a musical score that sees all the classic songs of Bappi da himself recreated with a brand new feel. 

Another musical on the anvil
