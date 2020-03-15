Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans outside his residence amid coronavirus scare

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday called off his weekly meet and greet with fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 77-year-old actor, who sees his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu since past 37 years, took to Twitter to share the update.



Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Five more test positive in Pune suburbs, cases in Maharashtra rise to 31

"To all Ef and well-wishers an earnest request! Please do not come to Jalsa gate today...Sunday meet (I) am not going to come!" Bachchan wrote on the microblogging site.

The veteran actor also urged his fans to take precautions in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to more than 5,000 deaths globally.

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को ।

सुरक्षित रहें pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

"Take precautions...be safe," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday.