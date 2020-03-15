STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 effect: No film, TV, digital shoot from March 19 to 31

A notification unanimously issued by filmmaking and producing bodies have ordered that shooting for films, TV shows, digital and other kinds of entertainment format will have to remain suspended.

Published: 15th March 2020 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:08 PM

Image for representation

By IANS

MUMBAI: In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all filmmaking and producing bodies have unanimously decided to stop shooting for all kinds of entertainment formats temporarily.

The notification reads: "In view of the epidemic spread of COVID-19 throughout the world including India, an urgent joint meeting of IMPPA- WIPFA-IFTPC-IFTDA-FWICE held on 15-3-2020 unanimously decided to stop shooting of films, TV serials, web series and all other entertainment, including digital formats from 19-3-2020 till 31-3-2020 as a result of health advisory, closure of all cinema halls, all sporting, educational institutes and entertainment events by the Government of India which has declared a medical emergency over the coronavirus. We appreciate and support all the steps taken by the Government of India to control the virus."

"All units shooting till the stoppage comes into force have been strictly advised to follow all precautionary and preventive measures without fail."

"Decision about re-starting shootings shall be taken on 30-3-2020 after considering the prevailing situation."

It was reported only yesterday that superstar Salman Khan is continuing shooting in the city for his upcoming flick 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' even though the makers insist they are strictly adhering to the safety norms of World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted this morning requesting his fans not to gather outside the gate of his bungalow Jalsa for their weekly meet and suggested them to stay safe.

coronavirus movie shooting digital content shooting
