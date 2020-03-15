INTERVIEW | I had to chart my own course, says Taapsee Pannu on Bollywood

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu tells Shama Bhagat about the one director she would love to work with, meeting expectations, importance of pay parity and more.

You have received fame and appreciation, what is your goal now?

I want my films to be stopped being called niche and get only critical acclaim. I wake up to box office numbers and that makes me nervous. I want to see more evolved audience craving new kind of films and subjects. Only then we can say we are at par with international cinema. Also, now I am more conscious of what films to sign. I make it a point to listen to the script and put myself in the audience’s shoes.

Has the pressure increased?

Of course, and I am enjoying it. With every successful film comes the pressure of doing better because expectations rise. There is no point of working if nobody expects anything of you. I am motivated at the thought of people buying my movie tickets. It gives me a certain high.

When you take up a film, does it bother you regarding who is your co-actor?

It depends. If there is a film equally headed by two actors, I will be interested to know who is going to be there. But if the story is such that it has a narrative from my point of view, then I won’t really bother about my co-actors.

Apart from Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu, what else is in store for your fans?

There’s Run Bhola Run, Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dilruba and a few others in the pipeline. It’s going to be a pretty busy year.

Tell us about your relationship with badminton player Mathias Boe. How does a long-distance relationship work?

I don’t want to talk about my personal life, as I don’t want it to overtake my professional life. I am too busy right now. When I am finally ready for a family, I will get married and have babies. Regarding the long-distance bit, it’s not so difficult. We are always in touch on the phone.

Your bucket list of actors and directors you want to work with?

In terms of actors, I don’t really have a bucket list. But in terms of directors, I want to work with Mani Ratnam someday.

Which social cause is close to your heart?

I have seen a lot of problems whether it’s gender inequality, molestation or worse. If I feel that I can do something, I make use of my position for the same and reach out to NGOs.

Do you belong to the Anurag Kashyap camp?

Well, I also belong to the Anubhav Sinha and Sujoy Ghosh camps. I surrender myself blindly to these filmmakers.

What is your opinion on pay parity? What are the hurdles?

We should definitely practice equal pay. Seventy per cent of the audience is male and they want to see men. Even women want to see more men on screen. So the footfall in the theatres is for male-driven films.

Your take on your films being tagged women-centric.

When things are new, people tend to tag it. If more ‘women-centric’ films are made, people will stop tagging it differently. I actually had no option but to choose such roles. I did whatever quality cinema came my way; also filmmakers did not consider me for films where the heroes were superstars. I had to chart my own course, and I did.

What irritates her?

Inefficiency.

When on a break…

She goes for a spa.

Travel companion.

Her sister.

Always in her purse.

Wallet, keys, power bank and lip balm.

Most common gift.

Phones.

Loves to shop for.

Shoes and bags.

Dream role.

X-Men or Avenger franchise.

Motto.

Trolls don’t deserve my sympathy.

Co-stars who overwhelm her.

Jacqueline Fernandez with her hot body.

Vicky Kaushal with his talent.