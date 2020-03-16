Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar gets postponed

By Express News Service

The release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare. The film, which stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, was expected to arrive on March 27.

Production company Yash Raj Films tweeted, “Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone are of utmost importance at this time.”

Completed in 2018, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was delayed multiple times. The romantic thriller was greenlit for release earlier this month. However, owing to the government-mandated closure of theatres in multiple states, looks like Dibakar’s latest effort has once again hit the buffers. Theatrically, no Hindi films will release until the end of March.