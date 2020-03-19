STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Always endeavoured to be part of  inspiring cinema: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has clocked 10 years in the Indian film industry.

Published: 19th March 2020 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao

By Express News Service

Rajkummar Rao has clocked 10 years in the Indian film industry. The National Award-winning actor had made his debut with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), where he essayed an unemployed youth on the run from loan sharks.Over the years, Rajkumar has been feted for his performances in Kai Po Che, Shahid, Aligarh, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Trapped, and several others. 

His 2018 release, Stree, was a major box-office draw. He was recently seen in films like Judgementall Hai Kya, Made in China and Shimla Mirchi.  On completing a decade in the movies, the actor remarks, “I am glad that in the course of my decade-long journey, I had the honour of working with some of the best minds in the Hindi film industry.

It had always been my endeavour to be part of inspiring cinema. I’m very happy that for ten years filmmakers trusted me with their vision and placed their bets on my humble talents. I cannot thank them and the viewers enough.” Rajkummar has a packed line-up in 2020. These include Ludo, Roohi Afzana, the Netflix adaptation of The White Tiger, Chhalaang, Badhaai Do, and Chupke Chupke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp