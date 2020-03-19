Always endeavoured to be part of  inspiring cinema: Rajkummar Rao

By Express News Service

Rajkummar Rao has clocked 10 years in the Indian film industry. The National Award-winning actor had made his debut with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), where he essayed an unemployed youth on the run from loan sharks.Over the years, Rajkumar has been feted for his performances in Kai Po Che, Shahid, Aligarh, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Trapped, and several others.

His 2018 release, Stree, was a major box-office draw. He was recently seen in films like Judgementall Hai Kya, Made in China and Shimla Mirchi. On completing a decade in the movies, the actor remarks, “I am glad that in the course of my decade-long journey, I had the honour of working with some of the best minds in the Hindi film industry.

It had always been my endeavour to be part of inspiring cinema. I’m very happy that for ten years filmmakers trusted me with their vision and placed their bets on my humble talents. I cannot thank them and the viewers enough.” Rajkummar has a packed line-up in 2020. These include Ludo, Roohi Afzana, the Netflix adaptation of The White Tiger, Chhalaang, Badhaai Do, and Chupke Chupke.