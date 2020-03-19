COVID-19: Bollywood stars practise self-isolation, urge fans to follow medical advice

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus, Bollywood actors including Preity Zinta, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shraddha Kapoor are maintaining their social distance, while calling on fans to follow health guidelines and maintain good hygiene.

Joining others in sharing what to do while practicing self-isolation at home, Preity Zinta on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a video where she is giving an oil massage to her mother.

In the shared video, the 45-year-old actor was seen at the comforts of her home, giving a good nice 'Champi' to her mom.

She also encouraged everyone to try 'Champi' at home as she suggested it is good for one's hair.

"To keep our heads cool during this home quarantine it felt right to give mom the classic Champi Making the most of staying home & bonding kyuki sir jo tera chakraye, ya dil dooba jaaye- aaja pyaare paas hamare, kahe ghbraye. This too shall pass #day8 #homequarantine #staysafe #oilmassage #covid19 #Staypositive #Ting," the caption read.