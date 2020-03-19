Impacted by coronavirus shutdown, junior artistes pin hopes on Salman Khan
Published: 19th March 2020 09:43 PM | Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:36 AM
As India fights the coronavirus outbreak, production crews in Bollywood have been affected by the shutdown of films, TV and OTT operations. Many from the industry, including production houses like Dharma and Balaji, have taken precautionary measures and suspended work, while a relief fund has been set up for daily wage workers impacted by the shutdown.
Telling us about how actor Salman Khan becomes ‘their’ person at a time like this, daily wage workers and junior artiste coordinator Rajendra Lekhraj aka Pappu shares, “If we hit a rough patch, I will talk to Salman Khan. He is so gracious in offering support and is always concerned about us. He recently stalled the shoot of Radhe in Mehboob Studios because of the unfortunate turn of events.” In the past, Salman’s foundation, ‘Being Human’, has been a medium for providing funding to treat children with various illnesses and bring relief to many.