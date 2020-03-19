STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding delayed amid coronavirus scare

Published: 19th March 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have postponed their wedding to later half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson for the couple announced on Thursday.

Richa and Ali were scheduled to tie the knot in April, with reportedly many of their guests flying in from the US and Europe for the ceremony.

"Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively.

"They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected," the spokesperson for the actors said in a statement.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday.

The pandemic has led to the cancellation of various events, award functions, interviews and shooting schedules in the country.

To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, film bodies in India decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold till March 31.

Comments

