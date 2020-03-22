STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan asks fans to take coronavirus threat seriously, says lockdown is not public holiday

Salman Khan urged people to follow the government advisories, saying people are mistaken if they think they cannot contract coronavirus.

Published: 22nd March 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday appealed to his fans to take the risk of coronavirus seriously and follow the government's call for observing social distancing.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 54-year-old actor started by lauding all those who are fighting the battle against COVID-19.

He urged people to follow the government advisories, saying people are mistaken if they think they cannot contract coronavirus.

"I want to appeal to everyone that the government is asking something, so please take it seriously and don't spread rumours. It is a problem with everyone for a long time that they believe it will not happen to them. Anyone can get infected with the coronavirus, be it in bus, train or in market place. So why do you want to take that risk," Salman said.

He asked people to not treat the lockdown as a public holiday and appealed to them to stay indoors.

"This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter. Stop doing all this and start wearing masks to protect yourself. Wash your hands regularly, keep yourself clean and maintain a distance from others.

"What is the problem in doing all this. If it saves countless lives, including your own, then why are you not doing it. Please do this as it is a matter of life and death. This is my request to all of you," the superstar said.

The country is observing a 14-hour Janata Curfew on Sunday, as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus and called for the curfew on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house.

Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan among others had previously applauded PM's statement on Janta Curfew.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also shared a video message where he asked people to defeat the "biggest villain" -- coronavirus.

"Every film has two kinds of characters one hero and one villain. In real life also, you will find many such characters. Today, not just for India but for the whole world, the biggest villain is coronavirus. The biggest heroes are those battling this virus."

"There many people like cleaners and alert citizens who are playing supporting roles in this battle. But the most interesting thing is that we are the casting director of this movie. It is in our hands whether we want to become hero or villain. Hands clean, then you're a hero. Hands dirty, then you're a villain," Ajay said.

The actor lauded the government, the authorities and the police for their efforts towards safeguarding the lives of the people.

"We just have to give support to them. So support them and take care of yourself. Do not go out of your house without any reason. Stay away from crowd. Do not let coronavirus survive. Climax is fun when the villain dies," Ajay added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak coronavirus latest updates coronavirus updates
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp