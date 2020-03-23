STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lucknow Police hunt for singer Kanika Kapoor's missing friend

While the police have tracked over 260 people who interacted with the singer but Ojas Desai has remained untraceable.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo | Kanika Kapoor)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow police are now frantically searching for a Mumbai based entrepreneur, Ojas Desai, who was present with singer Kanika Kapoor at Hotel Taj and left the city on March 16.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Agarwal said that they had been trying to track down Desai but did not have his exact address in Mumbai or his whereabouts.

The singer is in quarantine and cannot be questioned at this time, he added.

ALSO READ: Lucknow CMO lodged second modified complaint against singer Kanika Kapoor

The Hotel Taj, however, has sent 11 of its employees who interacted with Kanika during her two day stay at the hotel into quarantine. "We are keeping close watch on their health and necessary checks are being done," said a hotel official.

The Hotel Taj has been shut down by the Lucknow administration after it was found that the singer had stayed there.

ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor stayed in same hotel as South African cricket team

Meanwhile, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) where Kanika is presently admitted, has said that her second test on Sunday also showed that she is Coronavirus positive.

SGPGIMS director Prof R.K. Dhiman said that the singer was doing well otherwise but would remain in hospital until she tested negative for the virus.

